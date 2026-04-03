New Music Friday: Bebe Rexha, OneRepublic and more

Bebe Rexha brings "Hysteria" to the dance floor. Her new song off her upcoming album, Dirty Blonde, is out now, with a music video set for release on April 8. "'Hysteria' is about that moment when the night completely takes over. You're lost in the music, the lights are flashing, and nothing else matters," Bebe explains in a statement. "It's messy, euphoric, and a little chaotic, like being in a packed club where the bass is shaking the floor and everyone's just letting go."

OneRepublic has dropped their new single, "Need Your Love," produced and co-written by frontman Ryan Tedder. The song is about prioritizing love above material things. There's also an accompanying music video featuring the band performing the song in a dimly lit warehouse.

"Love Me Not" singer Ravyn Lenae has enlisted "Babydoll" singer Dominic Fike for her new track, called "Reputation," which comes with a music video. She also dropped a second song called "Bobby." "So excited for these songs to be yours, tysm to @dominicfike and the entire team who helped bring this vision to life," Ravyn wrote on Instagram.

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