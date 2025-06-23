New Maroon 5 album 'Love is Like' due out in August

Maroon 5's long-awaited new album will be out in August.

Called Love is Like, the band's eighth studio album drops Aug. 15. As the follow-up to the first single, "Priceless," a new single has just been released called "All Night." A video will follow on June 27. Fun fact: The saxophone that you hear in "All Night" was played by singer Adam Levine's father.

In support of the new album, the band will kick off a U.S. arena tour Oct. 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, wrapping up Nov. 25 in Detroit. Claire Rosinkranz will open all dates. For a preview, you can catch the group on NBC's Today show on Aug. 1.

A fan club presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Presales will continue through the week; the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time via maroon5.com.

In a statement, Levine says of the new album, "I feel like we've gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career."

Love is Like is the follow-up to Maroon 5's 2021 release, JORDI.

