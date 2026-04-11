'New king of Las Vegas' Bruno Mars gets street named after him, performs free for fans

Bruno Mars speaks onstage after a parade honoring his impact on Las Vegas entertainment on April 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts)

Friday marked Bruno Mars Day in Las Vegas, and the singer was celebrated with a parade, the key to the Vegas Strip and the naming of a street after him.

Bruno, in a white cowboy hat and black suit, rode in a pink vintage convertible with a couple of showgirls. A giant inflatable Elvis was part of the cohort, along with a mariachi band, a marching band, double decker buses and the Vegas Golden Knights' dance and cheer teams. He was introduced as "the new king of Las Vegas."

As the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes, Bruno joins the likes of previous Vegas headliners Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. in getting his own street. As per the paper, Bruno told the thousands of fans who'd gathered for the event that when he started headlining in 2016, he was told, "Bruno, don't play Vegas just yet. This is where acts go to retire."

"But I love this city so much," Bruno continued. "It reminds me so much of my hometown of Honolulu, performing for tourists every night from all over the world. You never know what you’re gonna get.”

Bruno also read a text from his father, which advised him, "Be humble. Tell your fans, this is their street, and you are so honored and grateful.”

While onstage, Bruno donated $1 million to several local charities, and he and his band played a few numbers, including "Treasure," before announcing, "I've gotta go now, I have a stadium to take over."

Bruno played Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Friday for the first show of his The Romantic World Tour. In addition to his solo hits, the set featured a Silk Sonic reunion with Anderson .Paak, who joined Bruno to perform five songs, including "Leave the Door Open."

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