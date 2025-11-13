New Kids on the Block extend 'truly magical' Las Vegas residency

New Kids on the Block will be "Hangin' Tough" in Las Vegas in 2026.

The boy band has just added 16 new dates to their THE RIGHT STUFF residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, bringing the total number of dates there next year to 24. To announce the extension, the group went to Las Vegas' famous Little White Wedding Chapel, where they received the keys to the Las Vegas Strip and then "married" the city for the long term in a mock ceremony.

The new dates, which are scheduled for June, July and October, will go on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. A fan club presale starts Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. PT; a Citi presale begins that same day at noon PT via citientertainment.com. Other presales will run through Nov. 20.

New Kids member Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement, "What we’ve built here in Vegas, together with our incredible [fans, the] Blockheads, feels truly magical. The energy in that room each night — the lights, the lasers, flying up to the balcony to see all our blockheads dancing and singing along — is so far beyond anything we’ve ever done before."

He added, "Vegas has been so welcoming to us, we couldn’t leave just yet! We are having the absolute best time and are so excited and honored to be asked to extend our stay here."

