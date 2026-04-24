New Kids on the Block announce 'THE RIGHT STUFF REMIXED Las Vegas Residency'

New Kids On The Block, 'The Right Stuff Remixed' Las Vegas Residency (Live Nation)

New Kids on the Block are mixing things up for the final 16 performances of their residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Titled THE RIGHT STUFF REMIXED Las Vegas Residency, it's described as a "reimagined and elevated version" of the show they've been doing, with new songs, new outfits, surprise moments and what's described as "enhanced fan experiences."

In an Instagram video, group member Donnie Wahlberg notes that these final 16 performances are fans' last chance to see the group until 2028, because they won't be touring in 2027. He also reveals that each night the audience will get to choose a song, and he teases a piano arrangement of one of their hits.

Fans can get tickets for as low as $30 through Live Nation's Summer of Live promotion, which starts April 29 at LiveNation.com. Visit NKOTB.com for more info.

The final 16 shows run from June 19 through July 4, and Oct. 2 through Oct. 17.

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