New Jonas Brothers album, induction into NJ Hall of Fame & more announced at JONASCON

Jonas Brothers' big JONASCON event in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday and Sunday served as the perfect opportunity for the group to reveal all the exciting projects they have planned for 2025.

First up, the band's new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, will be out Aug. 8. You can preorder it now. Plus, Joe Jonas' long-awaited solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, which was supposed to arrive last year, will now be released May 23. That's also available for preorder.

And if that wasn't enough, there will also be a live album coming June 13, documenting one of the band's two 2024 concerts in London.

Meanwhile, the group's upcoming Disney+ holiday movie now has a name. It'll be called A Very Jonas Christmas and will involve the group trying to make it from London to New York to spend Christmas with their families. No release date has been announced yet.

And speaking of Disney, JoBros are releasing a new song May 13 called "Celebrate Happy" in honor of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Resort. The song will be played throughout the resort starting May 16. Plus, an unreleased Jonas Brothers song called "I Can't Lose" will be used to soundtrack ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball coverage.

Finally, New York Giants legend Eli Manning made a surprise appearance during JONASCON to announce that JoBros will be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame posted footage of the moment on Instagram. They'll officially be inducted this fall. While only one of the Jonas Brothers was born in New Jersey -- Kevin -- all three of them were raised in the Garden State.

