New Eras Tour artifacts now on display at Country Music Hall of Fame's Taylor Swift Education Center

Even if you've already made a Swiftie pilgrimage to Nashville to see the Taylor Swift Education Center at the Country Music Hall of Fame, there are now new things to see.

New artifacts from Taylor's Eras Tour just went on display in the Education Center on Friday. They include items from the Fearless portion of the show, including Taylor's custom Roberto Cavalli couture silver fringed dress with crystals, her Christian Louboutin silver boots and her guitar, which was customized by Taylor's family with more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals. It includes her favorite number, 13, inlaid with crystals as well.

You have until spring of 2026 to see the new addition. And elsewhere in the building, as part of the American Currents: State of the Music exhibit, you can see objects from the Speak Now portion of the tour.

Those items include Taylor's Nicole + Felicia Couture tiered gown, crafted from 500 yards of purple glitter tulle and embellished with more than 3,000 crystals. It's the one she wore to sing "Enchanted" and "Long Live" during the tour. Plus, you can see Taylor's turquoise acoustic guitar with koi fish inlays, which she used in the 2022 video for "Anti-Hero," and on the original 2011 Speak Now World Tour.

The Taylor Swift Education Center, which was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the singer, includes classrooms, kids' art, interactive galleries and learning labs.

