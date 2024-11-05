Myles Smith appreciates 'awesome progression' of his live shows, but says, 'There is another side to it'

You probably had never heard of Myles Smith at the start of 2024, but now, thanks to his viral hit "Stargazing," he's playing to thousands of people each night, all around the world. Next year he'll be opening for Ed Sheeran in European stadiums — and he marvels at how fast his audiences have expanded in less than a year.

"I feel it's been a really awesome progression that I've had," he told ABC Audio. "I mean, you think back to the start of this year, I was playing like 100 people in a pub in the middle of Manchester."

Noting how he's evolved to bigger shows, festivals and touring for Ed in 2025, he says, "I feel like I've been ticking off the blocks in a really progressive way."

"I'm just super excited to be in front of so many people," he added.

But touring isn't all rainbows and sunshine on the road. Myles expressed ambivalence about touring in September, writing that it required "so much sacrifice." He says sharing those thoughts helps him connect to fans.

"There is another side to [touring]... it's happening at such a rate, in such a pace, that it's catching up with me," he said. "But just in that moment, I just really wanted to express it and just to be able to have the transparency and openness that allows me to, when I'm not feeling good on the road, express it."

He added, "I think having that openness and vulnerability always for me just makes me feel closer to the people who listen to my music."

Myles is finishing his North American tour dates Nov. 7 and will then head to Australia. On Nov. 8, he'll release a seven-track project called A Minute, which includes "Stargazing."

