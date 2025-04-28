Myles Smith announces new EP, 'A Minute, A Moment…'

Myles Smith has announced a new EP called A Minute, A Moment…

The six-track set is due out May 23. It includes the single "My First Heartbreak," which just dropped Friday.

A Minute, A Moment... follows Smith's similarly titled 2024 EP, A Minute..., which includes his breakout hit "Stargazing" and the single "Nice to Meet You."

A new EP adds to Smith's busy 2025, which has also included a U.S. tour, collaborating with Shaboozey, and being included on the TIME100 list of the Most Influential People.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.