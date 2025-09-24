Myles Smith asks fans to stop making him feel 'horrible, anxious, creeped out'

Myles Smith is more than happy to pose for photos and sign autographs for fans, if it's in an appropriate location. But don't try following him into an airport or a hotel — because he'll report you.

Myles posted an Instagram message late Tuesday night that read, "Today a group of people turned up at the airport, got through security and followed me around while filming all the way to my gate. ... That left me feeling horrible, anxious, creeped out, and genuinely unsafe. I take extra precautions not to share my travelling details. For anyone to go out of their way to find, edit, and use that information is invasive and wrong."

The message continued, "Airports, hotels and private spaces are not the place to approach me. Actively finding out my private travel plans crosses a line. It is invasive and it will be reported ... please respect that."

The "Stargazing" singer noted that he loves meeting fans at "shows, signings and official events ... where it is safe, genuine, and meant to happen."

Myles expanded on this further in the caption, writing, "If you think digging up private travel plans ... tailing me while filming, and following me to the plane door is just part of my job, you are wrong. My work might be public facing, but my boundaries still matter. That behavior was unsafe, it was reported, and it will never be tolerated."

On Friday Myles will release a new song, "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)," which he's been teasing on his socials for weeks.

