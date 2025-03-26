Music notes: ZAYN, Charli XCX and more

ZAYN thrilled One Direction fans when he performed one of the group's songs during his solo concert in Mexico City Tuesday. Video posted on social media shows ZAYN singing "Night Changes" from the 1D album Four. Notably, ZAYN's performance came 10 years to the day that he announced he was leaving the group. He told the crowd, "I haven't sung this song in 10 years ... that was amazing, I almost cried."

You can see Charli XCX in the trailer for Overcompensating, a new Prime Video series that arrives May 15. The series is about a college jock who's trying to accept his sexuality. Charli shows up at the end of the trailer playing herself, yelling at a concert production staffer, "You think I wanna play f***** 'Boom Clap' in a f****** college – are you joking?"

Yes, there's another digital-only version of Selena Gomez's new album, I Said I Love You First. This one is the "Call Me When You Break Up" edition, and it includes both an acoustic and an "extended" version of that song, which features Gracie Abrams.

Bad Bunny's video for his 2022 song "Me Porto Bonito" has just hit 1 billion views on YouTube. It's his 16th video as either a lead artist, featured artist or collaborator to surpass that milestone — setting a new record for the most entries of any artist in the Billion Views Club.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.