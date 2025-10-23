Music notes: Teddy Swims, Shawn Mendes and more

If you haven't seen it yet, the video for "Gone, Gone, Gone," by Teddy Swims, David Guetta and Tones and I is out now. In the clip, two young lovers sneak off to Las Vegas and get married by an Elvis impersonator. They're having a great time until their families burst in and a brawl breaks out, involving several Elvis impersonators and showgirls. Meanwhile, David and Tones sing in a motel parking lot and Teddy sings in a bar.

Shawn Mendes will be among the performers at this year's Earthshot Prize ceremony, taking place in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 5. The 1 million pound prize, presented by the U.K.'s Prince William, will be split between five winners who've developed ways to restore nature, clean the air, revive the oceans, eliminate waste and fix the climate.

It came out in 2013, but Eminem and Rihanna's video for "The Monster" has just hit 1 billion views on YouTube. It's the duo's second billion-view video on the platform, after "Love the Way You Lie."

Jordin Sparks will star in Merry Little Mystery, a Christmas movie streaming on The Roku Channel starting Nov. 19. Jordin plays a woman who spends the holidays at her grandparents' house in the tiny town where she grew up, and while there, takes over for her grandfather as the town's Secret Santa. A hunky investigative reporter tries to expose the Secret Santa's identity, but this is a Christmas rom-com — you can guess what happens next.

