Music notes: Teddy Swims, Dua Lipa and more

Teddy Swims has declared that his April 10 Coachella performance — which featured guest appearances from Vanessa Carlton, Joe Jonas and former Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth — was "the best day of my life." He wrote on Instagram to his guests, "Thank you for lending your stardom and voices and believing in this little fat kid from Conyers, Ga who looks up to you so much!" He wrote to his fans, "You're why I get to do this and I wish I could squeeze each and every one of you! And that goes the same to everyone who was watching on the live stream as well! I LOVE YOU!!"

Justin Bieber hasn't said anything about his headline-making Coachella performance, but his wife has. Hailey Bieber wrote on Instagram, "such a special weekend. nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it's taken to get here. so grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let's do it all again!!!!"

Dua Lipa has teamed with Vogue for Tasting Notes, a video in which she creates cocktails to pair with her favorite songs. Among her pairings: a highball inspired by Elton John's "Bennie and the Jets"; a dirty vodka martini inspired by Sade's "Smooth Operator"; a paloma for Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams"; a basil smash for Britney Spears' "Toxic"; a margarita for Madonna's "Frozen"; and a White Russian for her own hit "Houdini."

Niall Horan will release the next single from his upcoming album, Dinner Party, on April 23. Niall describes "Little More Time" as his "favourite song off the album."

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