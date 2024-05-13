Music notes: Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers and more

Taylor Swift will appear on her former Eras Tour opening act Gracie Abrams' upcoming album, The Secret of Us. The pop superstar is featured on the song "us," Gracie announced Monday, May 13, on Instagram. Notably, "us" is track five on the record. Swifties know that Taylor always selects the most emotional songs to appear as the fifth song on her albums. Only time will tell if that sentiment extends to track fives that she simply features on.

It's official: approximately 4 billion people have heard Katy Perry roar. The music video for her 2013 hit song "Roar" has amassed over 4 billion views on YouTube, which makes it the most-watched video of any female music artist on the platform.

Speaking of Katy, her daughter Daisy Dove made an appearance in the audience during the Mother's Day episode of American Idol. The 3-year-old was seen sitting with her dad, Orlando Bloom, in the audience during the Sunday, May 12, show.

They don't want the party to end. The Chainsmokers have announced dates in four more cities for their summer music series, The Party Never Ends. The presale for tickets begins online on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. ET.



