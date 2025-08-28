Music notes: sombr, Lola Young and more

Sombr's fall tour has expanded its capacity. The singer explained on Instagram Wednesday, "I know a lot of you weren't able to get tickets for the North America tour, so we did everything in our power to upgrade every show we were able to ... no dates have changed, just some of the venues have gotten bigger." The tickets for the bigger venues went on sale Thursday morning and sold out immediately.

Lola Young is offering a special edition of her upcoming album, I'm Only F****** Myself, with an extra song on it. She said on Instagram, "I wrote this song 'Blisters' a couple months back, it captures how I felt that day. ... It's raw and honest and I hope you like it." You can buy it now via Lola's online store.

The lineups for the 2026 editions of Lollapalooza's Chile, Argentina and Brazil festivals have been revealed. Among the headliners for all three festivals: Sabrina Carpenter, Lewis Capaldi, Chappell Roan, Lorde and Doechii.

After Chappell Roan posted footage of herself performing "Barracuda" by the band Heart at England's Reading Festival, she heard from one of its founding members — but not for the reason you'd think. While Chappell slayed the vocals on the song, Heart co-founder and guitarist Nancy Wilson was more focused on her outfit, writing, "Amazing lewk!"

Meawhile, Demi Lovato also heard from an artist she covered on Instagram. On her birthday Aug. 20, she sang karaoke to "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. Star Cynthia Erivo wrote in the comments, "The happiest of birthdays to you, my darling!" Demi then posted a Reel captioned, "when THE elphaba comments on your defying gravity cover" and lip-synched to the TikTok sound, "Do you ever wish you were not famous and can live an ordinary life? I'll be honest with you: no."

