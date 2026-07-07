Music notes: Shakira, Charli XCX and more

Shakira is heading to the pyramids. The singer will be performing a special show in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on Nov. 28. It'll mark her first time performing in the country since 2007.

Charli XCX has revealed the track list for Music, Fashion, Film. In addition to the previously released "Rock Music," "SS26" and "Wink Wink," the 11-song album will include tracks titled "Card Declined," "2007" and "Magic Metal Montana." The final track, "No One Lasts Forever," features filmmaker David Cronenberg. The album comes out July 24.

Troye Sivan and his longtime collaborator Leland are providing original music for the new Ryan Murphy FX show The Shards. "Had so much fun writing some songs for this spooky sexy show," Troye wrote on his Instagram Story. The drama series, based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, follows a group of privileged teens at an elite prep school in 1980s Los Angeles. It premieres on FX and Hulu Aug. 5. Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and Hulu.

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