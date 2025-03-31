Music notes: Selena Gomez, Katy Perry and more

There's good news regarding one of Selena Gomez's many projects: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which she executive produces, has been renewed for a second season on Disney Channel and Disney+. The new season of the sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place begins production in April. Selena celebrated the news by posting a clip of herself on the original series.

Katy Perry's 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, is a budding photographer. Katy shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos of rehearsals for her upcoming Lifetimes tour and captioned them, "tour rehearsal photos by Daisy." One of the images shows a Teleprompter displaying the lyrics to "Teenage Dream" — guess that means we'll be hearing it on the tour?

Lewis Capaldi, who's been out of the spotlight since announcing he was taking a break in June 2023 to focus on his mental and physical health, was spotted out and about on March 28 in London. The Instagram account for Netflix UK and Ireland posted photos and footage of the singer giving a thumbs-up to the crowd while attending the WWE SmackDown at London's O2 Arena. His appearance came a few days after his friend and fellow musician Yungblud said he'd heard some of Lewis' new music and that it "sounds great."

One of Sia's most enduring hits is the 2011 David Guetta collab "Titanium," but the two artists had never performed it live — until March 29. The two came together during Ultra Music Festival in Miami for a special performance of the tune.

