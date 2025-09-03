Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more

Sabrina Carpenter has released yet another alternate ending for her "Tears" video, but in this one her boyfriend doesn't die. This time Sabrina is ejected from the house where she's been dancing with drag queens and looks for her boyfriend. When he doesn't appear, she stomps off, muttering, "He left. Typical. Stupid. Useless." Her boyfriend then comes out of the house, dressed in a red leotard, garters, stockings and makeup, like many of the people Sabrina was just dancing with. "Babe? Babe?" he calls, then shrugs and goes back inside.

Role Model is part of this year's Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians live event, which will take place Oct. 23 in New York. During the evening, Role Model and María Zardoya of The Marías will chat and perform together. SNL's James Austin Johnson will moderate the event. A presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m. ET; the general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Visit Ticketmaster for tickets and info.

The website for Justin Bieber's long-awaited clothing line Skylrk is live. He wrote on Instagram, "I would love to say @skylrk is a result of all of our hard work and intentionality. But if I'm honest, I think this company is just a reflection of my intimate relationships. Where we seek to understand each other, sensitive to what each other is going through. People love to separate work life and love life. I believe there's one life and it's a love life. This company is built out of love, connection, honor and respect. Cultivating intimate relationships. Not favor for a favor."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.