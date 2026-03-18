Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, 'Golden' and more

Sabrina Carpenter responded on social media to someone who believes that her song "Manchild" is a diss at all men. A clip of Sabrina singing the song at Lollapalooza Chile, with fans shouting out the lyric "Useless!," prompted someone to write, "women are always like 'men are useless' but sabrina carpenter is like 4 foot 11, she cant even climb into a mid size SUV without help." Sabrina wrote back,"yes i can ?"

Thanks to its win and performance at the Oscars on Sunday, the KPop Demon Hunters hit "Golden" and the movie's soundtrack are way up in streams and downloads. Billboard reports that "Golden" experienced a 608% increase in sales since the Oscars, while sales of the soundtrack increased 282%.

David Archuleta will release his DEVOUT EP on March 27, featuring songs he wrote to accompany his memoir of the same name. You can preorder the three-song EP now. He says in a statement the tracks are "a bit more raw, more vocally focused, and really about telling the story to complement the story I tell in my memoir. "

Doja Cat has new music coming. She tells Vogue for an April cover story that she's got another project on the way, which will either be a standalone EP, or a deluxe version of her most recent album, Vie. She tells Vogue that she hopes it will "surprise people," adding that it's "bubbly" and "futuristic."

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