Music notes: ROSÉ, Selena Gomez and more

Gracie Abrams had to cancel her show in Brussels, Belgium, on Friday due to what she called "something gnarly," which she says she's been "fighting off for a week." She added, "All medical advice I've received says I cannot perform and need to rest ... I can't give you the show you deserve." She promises she'll "make this right" with more information shortly.

ROSÉ celebrated her 28th birthday on Feb. 11, but she's evidently just gotten around to sharing the photos from her party. She posted a series of photobooth pics showing herself celebrating with famous pals, including Olivia Rodrigo, her "APT." duet partner Bruno Mars and her BLACKPINK bandmate LISA.

Speaking of LISA, in honor of her new album, Alter Ego, she's staging pop-ups in cities around the world with exclusive merch and the chance to meet her, starting in LA on Friday. Pop-ups in New York, Bangkok, Tokyo and Seoul will follow. LISA will be performing at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

And speaking of the Academy Awards, Selena Gomez will also be there on Sunday to present: Her film Emilia Perez is the leading nominee. Meanwhile, she's also teasing what appears to be another song from her upcoming album with Benny Blanco. This one is called "Talk," and she's seen on Instagram lip-synching the lyrics "Imma call you daddy 'cause I know you like that/ go recharge your batteries/ come back to me and make your mama proud." The song seems to sample the 1998 Cake song "Never There."

