Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and more

Olivia Rodrigo might just be in lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-love. At the Tuesday, April 30, performance of her Guts World Tour in Dublin, Ireland, Olivia changed a lyric in her song "so american." Many fans took this as a nod to her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, who was in the crowd. Olivia changed "I don't wanna assume this stuff/ But ain't it love?/ Think I'm in love" to end with "'Cause I'm in love" instead.

Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. In new photos shared to Instagram, Selena supported the release of Benny's new cookbook. "So proud of @itsbennyblanco - Open Wide is out now!!" Selena captioned photos of her posing with Benny and tasting cake. "life is better when i'm w u," Benny commented on the post.

In the promo for the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, for which Dua Lipa is set to pull double duty as host and musical guest, the singer helps cast member Chloe Fineman workshop her Dua impression. "I'm gonna actually just focus on my sketches, so I thought maybe you could, you know, do the performance for me," Dua jokes to Chloe.

