Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber and more

Sorry, Livies -- your girl isn't hard at work giving you a follow-up to GUTS. On Monday, Olivia Rodrigo posted a bunch of photos of a recent trip to Marrakech, Morocco, where she enjoyed activities like shopping for trinkets and rugs in markets, hanging out poolside at a luxury hotel and even watching a snake charmer. She captioned the pics, "everywhere but that damn studio." Fans in the comments whined, "get your rest queen but also GET IN THAT STUDIO!" and "That's being really honest, now, let's get back to work."

Justin Bieber seems unbothered by headlines criticizing his behavior at Coachella, after he was seen grooving in the crowd and smoking what appeared to be a blunt while surrounded by his younger siblings: He posted video of the moment to his own Instagram Story. He also posted a series of photos of himself and his wife, Hailey Bieber, having what looks like a fraught discussion — perhaps to troll those who've been saying their marriage is in trouble. Amid all this, he posted a photo of his and Hailey's son, Jack Blues.

After making it available exclusively at Coachella, Lady Gaga is now selling her limited-edition Coachella-branded Mayhem in the Desert merchandise on her website. The collection includes tees, hoodies, a trucker hat and even a fan, for those 100-degree days in Coachella Valley.

Pitbull has added four dates in September to his Vegas After Dark The Residency at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets for the new dates go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Pitbull will also be Shakira's guest when she performs at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 16.

