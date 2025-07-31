Music notes: Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith and more

Lollapalooza has announced its 2025 livestream lineup. You'll be able to watch sets by artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Doechii and Ravyn Lenae via Hulu. For more info, visit Hulu.com/lollapalooza-2025. Lolla 2025 takes place Thursday through Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park.

Meanwhile, Olivia is teasing something ahead of her Lollapalooza performance. Posters of the singer holding a book with a QR code have been popping up around Chicago. The QR code leads to a website where you can sign up to receive updates.

Sam Smith is expanding their Brooklyn, New York, residency. The singer announced on Instagram that they've added 12 dates in November and December, in addition to the 12 October shows. "Playing intimate shows in a city that I love is a real dream come true, so I'm truly so excited I can share this with even more of you," Sam wrote. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

