Music notes: Lola Young, Ariana Grande and more

Lola Young has topped the charts in her native U.K., and now she's got a #1 hit in the U.S.: "Messy" has hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay ranking. And on the other side of the pond, Alex Warren, who has yet to top a chart in the U.S., is #1 for a second week on the U.K. Official Singles Chart with "Ordinary."

Ariana Grande's father Ed Butera stars in her new short film brighter days ahead. On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself with Ari as a baby and wrote, "I want to thank my beautiful daughter and [her co-director] Chris for including me in her Brighter Days short film." You may recall that Ariana decided to use her birth name, Ariana Grande-Butera, in the credits of Wicked, in honor of her dad.

Birthday girl Lady Gaga has announced that on Saturday, she's releasing an "Abracadabra" fan video, comprising footage of fans doing their own interpretations of her "Abracadabra" video choreography. She writes on Instagram, "I truly can't get enough of all of your 'Abracadabra' dance videos! Your moves, style, creativity, and individuality inspire me so deeply. Thank you for all of your submissions. And now, it's time for you to take the spotlight, monsters."

Alessia Cara has been forced to postpone the U.S. leg of her upcoming tour in support of her new album Love & Hyperbole. The Canadian artist writes on Instagram, "There are truly so many factors that lead to this (reluctant) decision, all of which were genuinely and completely out of my control. touring, especially today, is challenging and involves so many little moving parts. bottom line is, we couldn't make it all work on time." She ends by saying, "I can't apologize enough and I'll make it up to you."

