Music notes: Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and more

If you're planning on bingeing the first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 just so you can see Lady Gaga make her appearance, we've got some bad news for you: She's not in those episodes. Four more episodes will arrive on Sept. 3, so that's presumably when we'll see Gaga in her role as Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood.

Erupcja, one of the many upcoming movies Charli XCX appears in, will have its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. According to the festival, the movie is about "the combustible chemistry between a Polish florist and a British tourist" — Charli plays the tourist. It's Charli's second movie to premiere this year at Toronto — the other is called Sacrifice.

Having released two singles with country star Kane Brown, Marshmello is now teaming up with another country star with pop crossover appeal: Jelly Roll. You can hear a snippet of the Jelly-Mello collab, called "Holy Water," on Instagram now; the song will be out Friday. "We knew this one was special from the jump," wrote Marshmello. "Absolute [sic] honored brother," Jelly wrote in the comments.

Ed Sheeran is releasing a new video called "A Little More" Thursday, but one of his older videos just hit 4 billion views on YouTube. "Perfect," which co-stars actress Zoey Deutch, is Ed's second clip to reach that milestone, following "Shape of You."

