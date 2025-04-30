Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, j-hope and more

Kelly Clarkson has been teasing a new song called "Where Have You Been" and now you can hear a snippet on Instagram. In the jazzy-sounding ballad, Kelly sings, "I like my freedom but I'd trade some for a kiss." Is she reconsidering saying in an interview last year that she had no interest in dating?

The finale of the first solo world tour by BTS member j-hope, which takes place in Osaka, Japan, will be broadcast live to movie theaters worldwide on May 31. Tickets for J-hope Tour 'Hope on the Stage' in Japan: Live Viewing go on sale May 9 at 11 a.m. ET via j-hopeliveviewing.com.

Ed Sheeran will release his new song "Old Phone" on Thursday, but until then you can watch a video of him singing the song on a beach in India. Ed is also encouraging fans to "go find your old phone and do a dump of the photos with the Old Phone sound attached, I wanna see pure nostalgia, tag me so I can see it." There's a template you can use on his official Instagram account, EdHQ.

Doja Cat has teamed up with rapper Don Toliver for a new song called "Lose My Mind," from the soundtrack of F1, a new movie starring Brad Pitt that's coming out June 27. There's also a video to go with it.

