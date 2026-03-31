Music notes: KATSEYE, Noah Kahan and more

When KATSEYE appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February, they teased their new music by drinking tea with their pinkies up. Now, it's clear what they were talking about, as they've announced their new single, "PINKY UP," will arrive April 9 at 9 p.m. PT, alongside the music video. The group has posted a schedule of teasers and photos starting Thursday and leading to the release.

Noah Kahan will guest star on the digital series Celebrity Substitute on Wednesday, and he'll teach a New York City elementary school class the "art of storytelling." In a teaser for the episode, "Mr. Noah" asks the kids, "Am I chopped?" When they all say yes, he continues, "Am I unc?" to which they respond no. One girl then pipes up and says, "You look like Jesus!" Noah responds, "Well, Jesus is watching you today, so let's be on our best behavior!"

There's good news and bad news when it comes to Katy Perry. The good news is she'll be having shows all summer long. The bad news is that you'll have to go to Europe to see her. On Instagram, she posted a long list of all the festivals she'll be playing in the coming months, captioning it, "READY FOR A HOT N HYDRATED EUROSUMMER." Her first gig is June 18 in Spain, and her last is July 25 in Switzerland. In between, she'll perform everywhere from Portugal and Germany to France, Italy, Malta and Belgium.

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