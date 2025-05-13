Music notes: Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and more

Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Tuesday to jokingly ask his wife, Hailey Bieber, for a favor: He wants to "borrow" an idea she came up with for her Rhode beauty brand for his new Skylrk brand. "as we know [she] innovated something that has now become a staple in culture with her @rhode peptide lip phone case," he wrote. "Turns out she has this tech [patented] so if I want to make this case I'll have to pay her a fee. If she even approves me to make this lmfao." She replied in the comments, "I'll think about it." He then posted a photo of a Skylrk version of the phone case, but instead of a lip tint, it appears to contain a joint. He captioned it, "please approve this idea @haileybieber lmfao."

Jason Kelce has confirmed that Taylor Swift has been introduced to the newest addition to his family: baby daughter Finnley, who's 6 weeks old. Jason told Entertainment Tonight, "Thankfully, we have a really tight-knit family that makes time for each other and it's been awesome."

Nobody knows what Marshmello's face looks like, and few people could tell you what his voice sounds like. Still, that's not stopping him from joining the voice cast of the new Smurfs movie. Variety reports that Mello will be part of the star-studded live-action/animated film, though it's not clear which character he will play. The movie comes out July 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.