Music notes: Justin Bieber, Madonna and more

A Justin Bieber fan from Mexico has earned a Guinness World Record title for a very specific feat: "most Justin Bieber songs identified from their lyrics in one minute." The fan, Luisa Fernanda Diazayas Tenorio, named 33 of Justin's songs in just 60 seconds, beating the previous record of 29.

Madonna is currently in Venice, Italy, filming the new season of the Apple TV series The Studio. She shared a video on Instagram of herself riding in a gondola and lip-syncing to her hit "Like a Virgin," the video for which was also filmed in Venice. Joining her in the gondola was actress Julia Garner, who is rumored to be playing the Queen of Pop in an upcoming project.

New dad Charlie Puth is set to appear as the next guest on TikTok In The Mix, a new interview show hosted by Jack Coyne. Charlie's episode premieres live tonight, Monday, at 5:30 p.m. PT on @TikTok.

During a recent appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, country superstar Luke Combs shared that he learned a lot about singing by listening to the Backstreet Boys. When the show reposted that clip, the group's official Instagram account responded, "Thanks for the love, bro!" while members Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough gave Luke their own thanks. Fans then chimed in, calling for the Backstreet Boys to appear on Hot Ones, where celebrities answer a series of questions while eating progressively spicier wings.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.