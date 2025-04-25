Music notes: Julia Michaels, Alex Warren and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Julia Michaels is engaged. She announced the happy news on her Instagram Friday, posting a photo with her new fiancé, tattoo artist Mat Rule, and showing off her ring. "Yes to you forever and always," she wrote. "Thank you for being the most incredible man I've ever met. I can't wait to marry you."

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" is having an extraordinary run on the U.K. singles chart. The song has landed its sixth week at #1, becoming the longest-running #1 on the chart since Sabrina Carpenter's "Taste" spent nine weeks at the top in 2024.

Ed Sheeran attended the TIME100 gala Thursday night and finally landed on a best dressed list. The singer posted a red carpet photo on Instagram wearing a pale pink suit and matching sneakers, along with a slideshow of some not-so-great fashion moments from over the years. "Got put on the best dressed list yesterday for the @time gala," he wrote. "Swipe right to see all the times in the last 15 years I've been voted worst dressed."

Joe Jonas released a live Vevo performance video of his new solo single, "Heart By Heart." The clip was captured in a Los Angeles studio all in one take. 

