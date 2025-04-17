Music notes: Joe Jonas, Benson Boone and more

Joe Jonas got together with some fans Wednesday at a bakery in Miami, Florida, to announce his new single. It's called "Heart by Heart" and will be out April 25. Joe's solo album Music for People Who Believe in Love is due May 23.

Benson Boone will perform at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race concert on Dec. 4. He joins Katy Perry as an After-Race concert performer at the Formula 1 motor racing event; she'll take the stage Dec. 7.

Is Justin Bieber collaborating with rapper Sexyy Red? After the news came that he'd attended her birthday party in LA — which she documented on social platform X — both she and Justin have now posted videos on Instagram of themselves hanging out together at the event. Justin also posted a black-and-white pic of them together. Earlier this year, Sexyy Red released a NSFW track with Bruno Mars.

BTS member Jin has announced his first-ever solo tour, which will visit nine cities worldwide starting June 28 and June 29 in South Korea. Those two shows will available via livestream via Weverse. In North America, the tour will stop in Anaheim, followed by Dallas, Tampa and Newark.

