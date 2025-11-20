Music notes: Jessie Murph, Calvin Harris and more

Jessie Murph has released Sex Hysteria The End, a 10-minute film that's soundtracked by the eight new tracks on the deluxe edition of her Sex Hysteria album. Jessie co-wrote the film, which takes place in the same world as her video for "1965." Jessie says on Instagram that the film is "a true story of love and consequence." She explains, "This film is a visual representation about realizing that healing isn't a fix you find, it's a shift in perspective. I wanted to honor the moments that shaped me and the fans who walk through similar shadows."

Calvin Harris is one of the headliners for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concerts at the College Football Playoff National Championship, taking place in Miami Jan. 17 and 18. The free concerts will be held on Miami Beach. Pitbull will be performing at the Allstate Championship Tailgate event Jan. 19.

The first solo concert film from Jin of BTS will screen in 1,800 theaters worldwide on Dec. 27 and 28. Called #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE, it documents Jin's 20 performances in 10 cities, during which he performs his solo songs, as well as a medley of BTS hits. The screening will also include behind-the-scenes footage.

