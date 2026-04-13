Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, KATESEYE and more

Among the many surprise guest appearances at Coachella weekend one were Camila Cabello and Jennifer Lopez, who came out on Sunday. Young Thug brought out Camilla to sing "Havana," and Jennifer joined David to sing their collab, "Save Me Tonight."

Meanwhile, KATSEYE talked to Billboard about their collab with surprise guests HUNTR/X during their set on Friday. "They were really, really nice. They were so sweet," Yoonchae Jeung said of the group, who performed "Golden." "It's really beautiful to have a joint slay on the stage at Coachella," added Sophia Laforteza.

Laufey has dropped her video for "Madwoman," featuring an all-star cast led by shirtless Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams. The colorful clip also stars Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu, KATSEYE's Megan Skiendiel and Lola Tung from The Summer I Turned Pretty. Notably, all of the costars in the video are of Asian heritage, prompting one commenter on Laufey's Instagram post to write, "wasia avengers assemble."

Count Lizzo as a full supporter of Justin Bieber's Coachella set. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I watched a popstar who grew up in front of the world fully transcend into his artistry last night. I watched someone who gave us his all, his whole life.. finally nourish hisself." She added, "I have no pictures or videos because I was fully present in the moment. Justin invited us and whoever chose to come with him was blessed with a beautiful ride. When you use your gift for God, it will make people uncomfortable. But that's OK because the ones who stick beside you will feel the love." Justin's set sparked mixed reactions, as he spent a portion of it singing along to old YouTube clips of himself.

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