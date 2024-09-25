Music notes: Halsey, Selena Gomez and more

Selena Gomez's on-screen brother David Henrie has nothing but good things to say about her. The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star said reuniting with Selena for the new series was a dream come true. "She's continued to get more and more mature. She's really settling into herself and her own and really owning her life," David told People. "[It's] been wonderful to see her continue to grow into a beautiful woman."

The iconic music video for a-ha's classic song "Take On Me" just reached a major milestone. It is now the first music video from the '80s to reach 2 billion views on YouTube.

Halsey has announced the track list for her upcoming album, The Great Impersonator. She released the song titles in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday. "For my next trick, the Tracklist for The Great Impersonator ... My 5th studio album, October 25th," Halsey captioned the post. Notably, the 18-track record features three different songs with the same title. There's "Letter to God (1974)," "Letter to God (1983)" and "Letter to God (1998)." Here's the entirety of The Great Impersonator's track list:

"Only Girl Living In LA"

"Ego"

"Dog Years"

"Letter To God (1974)"

"Panic Attack"

"The End"

"I Believe In Magic"

"Letter To God (1983)"

"Hometown"

"I Never Loved You"

"Darwinism"

"Lonely Is The Muse"

"Arsonist"

"Life Of The Spider (DRAFT)"

"Hurt Feelings"

"Lucky"

"Letter To God (1998)"

"The Great Impersonator"

