Music notes: Halsey & Amy Lee, Adam Lambert and more

Halsey and Amy Lee of Evanescence performed their new collaboration "Hand That Feeds" live for the first time when Amy opened for Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl on Wednesday. In footage that Amy posted on her Instagram Story, you can see Halsey on her knees in front of Amy making "I am not worthy" gestures.

Alex Warren has released a "Wedding Version" video of his smash "Ordinary," featuring footage from his actual wedding last year. Alex's wife, Kouvr, inspired the song and stars in the original video.

Adam Lambert and Ciara will perform at the annual amfAR Gala in Cannes, scheduled for May 22. The star-studded event, which also features Duran Duran, is hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, the world's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy.

Post Malone will headline the 2025 Cattle Baron's Ball, the world's largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. It'll take place Oct. 25 at Southfork Ranch, located just north of Dallas and made famous in the TV show of the same name. Posty was raised in Grapevine, Texas, where his dad worked for the Dallas Cowboys.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.