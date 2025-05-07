Music Notes: Gracie Abrams, Lorde and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Gracie Abrams' "That's So True" is the latest addition to the Spotify Billions Club, signifying that it's racked up more than 1 billion streams on the platform. Gracie acknowledged the milestone by writing on her Instagram Story, "Ok what the hell :/ thank you."

Lorde is offering multiple vinyl versions of her upcoming album, Virgin. The "blood" version, pressed on red vinyl, will only be available in indie record stores. The "bathwater" version, on translucent seafoam-colored vinyl, can be preordered now from outlets like Target, Walmart and Amazon. And the "X-Ray" version is a picture disc with the same X-ray design as the album cover. That's available from her official store.

The second installment of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Vevo Extended Play video series is now available. It shows the couple performing "Scared of Loving You" live in a room in their house: Benny accompanies Selena on piano, while she wanders around with a microphone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

