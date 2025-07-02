Music notes: Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal appear to be Instagram official. The singer posted a carousel of photos from her time at Glastonbury over the weekend, including a selfie of her and the Normal People actor lying on a blanket with their heads together. The two were first romantically linked last June.

The stars were out at Wimbledon. Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, were spotted taking in a tennis match and smooching in the stands Tuesday. Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas were also in attendance.

For the Swiftie who has everything: a new illustrated "search and find" book is coming out this fall. Taylor Swift: Unofficial Search and Find Biographies is filled with Taylor references for fans to uncover, with each illustrated spread focused on a different album era. The book comes out Oct. 7 and is available for preorder now.

Post Malone's Nashville bar, Posty's, is officially open. The venue, located at 305 Broadway, has three floors offering food, drinks and live music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.