Music notes: Gracie Abrams, Kelly Clarkson and more

Gracie Abrams is launching The Secret of Us Deluxe Pop-Ups in celebration of her upcoming tour dates. The pop-ups, presented by American Express, will feature fan experiences to reflect Gracie's current favorite things — including matcha. Limited-edition merch will also be available. Pop-ups will take place in New York City and Toronto from July 25 to July 27, and in Los Angeles from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3.

Kelly Clarkson is set to perform at Band Together Texas to help her home state in the aftermath of the July 4 flooding. The star-studded benefit concert, presented by country stars Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum, will take place Aug. 17 at Moody Center in Austin.

Scooter Braun is clearing up speculation that Taylor Swift's song "Vigilante S***" is about him and his ex-wife, Yael Cohen. When asked if the song is about their divorce, he told the Question Everything podcast, "No, because I talk to Yael every day. My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff. We don't even call each other 'ex.' That's, like, my partner. That's the mother of my children."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.