Music notes: Gracie Abrams, Flavor Flav and more

Gracie Abrams brought out Swedish pop icon Robyn for a duet of "Dancing on My Own" at Lollapalooza Thursday. Gracie thanked Robyn on Instagram, writing, "Watching you walk out on stage in those cherry red heels with the hair and the drums and the wind and the smoke made my heart stop. You have magic powers and by some miracle you are also generous enough to have shared them with us last night."

Flavor Flav is ringing in the beginning of August the way any true Swiftie would. The rapper posted a reference to Taylor Swift's song "August" on X Friday, writing "Canceled all my plans," from the song's line, "Remember when I pulled up and said, 'Get in the car'/ And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?" One fan commented, "King Swiftie doing August role [sic] call."

Ahead of his role as Judas in Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which opens Friday, Adam Lambert has released a new rendition of "Heaven on Their Minds," a song from the show. It's available digitally now and can also be pre-ordered on a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl. Andrew Lloyd Webber, who co-wrote the show with Tim Rice, arranged and executive-produced the new version. Cynthia Erivo stars as Jesus in the production, which runs through Aug 3.

JP Saxe got real about why he's canceling his planned fall headlining tour. In a TikTok video Friday, the "If the World Was Ending" singer admitted he simply hadn't sold enough tickets. He had previously put out a video saying he needed to sell an additional 20,000 tickets, but revealed on Friday that, while he had sold a few thousand more since that plea, it still wasn't enough to save the tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.