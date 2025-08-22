Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Backstreet Boys and more

Ed Sheeran has released an acoustic video for his latest single, "A Little More." It shows him playing the song while standing by a pool at Cuadra San Cristóbal, a modernist private estate in Mexico City that's being redeveloped as a cultural center and museum. He's shown standing in front of a wall that happens to be the same shade of pink as his upcoming album Play.

Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough celebrated his 52nd birthday in Las Vegas -- where the group is currently headlining at Sphere -- by hanging with Flava Flav and then doing an impromptu solo performance of "I Want It That Way" at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan. You can see footage of the performance posted by the venue's band, The Regulators, on Instagram.

Aug. 22 marked the first birthday of Justin Bieber's son, Jack Blues. While Justin hadn't posted anything at press time, his mom Hailey Bieber shared photos on Instagram of herself holding the blonde boy, writing, "1 year of you my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified." She also shared pics on her Instagram Story of a bunch of "1st Birthday" balloons, which look like they'd been put in his playpen.

Ava Max spills the tea about the upheaval in her career to Rolling Stone, detailing why she switched management and started working with new producers for her new album Don't Click Play. She says her recently scrapped fall tour is "postponed ... not canceled," adding, "I think once I start touring again, it's not going to stop for a few years now. Now it's just going to go, go, go." As for why she didn't delay the release of the album, she says, "I don't want to hold music from the fans anymore."

