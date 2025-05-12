Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift & more

Dua Lipa is touring the world and has confirmed she'll be heading to Kosovo, where her parents are from and where she spent some of her childhood, this summer. She'll headline the Sunny Hill Festival, which she and her dad founded in 2018. This year's festival will run from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. Meanwhile, Dua is continuing her tradition of covering local artists as she performs in countries around the world. At her May 11 show in Madrid, she sang "Hero" by Enrique Iglesias in Spanish.

Taylor Swift's homemade Pop-Tarts have become iconic, and apparently she's happy to share them. While her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was shooting a new campaign for American Eagle, she sent along a box of the home-baked treats for the crew. There's a photo of said box in a video posted on social media, with a note written on the lid saying, "Have a great shoot!" Taylor's rep confirms to ABC Audio that it's legit.

Post Malone has announced a new collaboration with Stanley, which is dropping June 16 on Stanley1913.com. It's not clear what the collection includes, but a promo video shows Post driving a Stanley-branded yellow school bus at top speed past a group of kids. As he speeds past, he raises a Stanley mug in a toast.

The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue married his longtime girlfriend, Anais Niang, on May 8 at an estate in the English countryside, the U.K.'s Daily Mail reports. Danny, 44, and Anais, 31, met during the pandemic and have been together for five years. They told the paper, "We're over the moon to be married and now we take the first steps on the journey of the rest of our lives together!"

