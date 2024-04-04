Music notes: Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Get ready for another taste of Dua Lipa's new album, Radical Optimism: She'll release a new single, "Illusion," on April 11. Meanwhile, you can preorder a version of the album with alternative artwork for a limited time.

Olivia Rodrigo is proving that her song "girl I've always been" is true to life. On TikTok, she posted a photo of her onstage with a megaphone on her current GUTS tour, soundtracked to a sped-up version of the song. The second photo shows a picture of Olivia at age 5 or 6, belting into a microphone. She captioned the post, "Can't say I'm a perfect 10 / but I am the girl I've always been."

Add Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz to the list of celebrities who are loving Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter. Salma posted a photo on Instagram of her rocking a cowboy hat and Cowboy Carter merch, and then two throwback photos of her and Cruz wearing Western-themed outfits on the set of their 2006 movie, Bandidas. She wrote, "dear @beyonce, Penélope and I have been waiting 20 YEARS for this album! FINALLY, it was worth it."

What's Lady Gaga teasing now? On her Instagram Story, she posted a montage of work from famed video and film director Mark Romanek, who's directed iconic music videos for Madonna, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Fiona Apple, Nine Inch Nails and more. Does this mean Romanek is directing something for Gaga? Stay tuned.

On May 8 in Los Angeles, Charli XCX will receive the Global Impact Award from the performing rights organization ASCAP during its annual Pop Music Awards. ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams, a legendary songwriter himself, says in a statement, "Charli is an unstoppable creative force," calling her "avant-garde style" "daring, authentic and infectious."

