Music notes: Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen and more

Dua Lipa's video for "Levitating" has hit 1 billion views on YouTube. While the song never hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it spent 41 weeks in the top 10 and became Billboard's #1 song of 2021. It is now the biggest song by a solo female artist of the 21st century. It's Dua's third video to hit the milestone, after "New Rules" and "No Lie."

Carly Rae Jepsen will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her acclaimed album E•MO•TION with a special anniversary edition, out Oct. 17. It includes six bonus tracks: two remixes of "Run Away with Me" and the unreleased songs "More," "Guardian Angel," "Back of My Heart" and "Lost in Devotion." You can hear "More" now and also preorder the album. Carly celebrated the album with a concert at LA's Troubadour Tuesday, which is where she first performed songs from the album in 2015.

Joe Jonas seems to have a knack for sharing embarrassing TMI stories during interviews. His latest revelation comes in the TikTok series Are You Okay? He was asked, "What is one embarrassing memory that keeps you up at night?" "I joined the Mile High Club a couple years ago," he shared. "I was wearing contacts. Left the bathroom, I thought I was high-fiving my drummer. After the high five, I realized it was the flight attendant." Fortunately, the whole thing took place on a private plane. And yes, Joe says, it was worth it.

