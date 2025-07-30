Music notes: Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and mor

By Andrea Tuccillo

Next stop for Chappell Roan? Her music video for "The Subway" is out on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. You can watch a trailer for the video now on Chappell's YouTube page, which features the singer taking a wild ride on the New York City subway.

Real-life besties Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are celebrating World Friendship Day — July 30 — by releasing a new friendship necklace set. The interlocking set combines Olivia's star necklace with Conan's Found Heaven necklace. It's available to purchase on Olivia's website.

T-Painmgk and Zedd will be taking the stage at T-Mobile Zone at Sphere during the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. Zedd is set to perform Nov. 20, with mgk headlining Nov. 21 and T-Pain capping things off Nov. 22. 

