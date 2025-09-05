Music Notes: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and more

Billie Eilish's songs have been turned into lullabies for babies, and now they've been turned into Bridgerton-style classical instrumentals. Vitamin String Quartet, whose renditions of pop songs are featured on the hit Netflix series, will release VSQ Performs Billie Eilish on Oct. 3. The album features 15 string quartet versions of hits like "Birds of a Feather," "bad guy" and "What Was I Made For?" You can watch a video for the latter song now.

If you were hoping for a big Taylor Swift post-engagement red carpet moment at Sunday night's MTV VMAs, you're out of luck. Last year, she took home seven trophies including video of the year for "Fortnight," but the future Mrs. Kelce will be a no-show at Sunday night's MTV VMAs, Page Six has confirmed. Taylor is nominated for artist of the year, despite not releasing any new music since the last VMAs.

Speaking of the VMAs, ROSÉ, who's up for eight VMAs, has been added as a presenter. Her BLACKPINK bandmates JENNIE and LISA are also nominated this year. Rocker Lenny Kravitz, influencer Alix Earle and Yellowstone star Luke Grimes will also serve as presenters Sunday night.

And speaking of Taylor, her future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce spoke to ABC's Good Morning America about how her four daughters with Jason Kelce feel about the big engagement. "The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds."

How do you know you've made it? When you can buy your dream car. Myles Smith wrote on Instagram, "Soppy post. When I was 11 I saw a BMW X6 and said one day I'll get one. One day is today. Thank you!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.