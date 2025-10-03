Music notes: Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and more

Billie Eilish is often seen wearing a baseball cap, and now she's teamed up with Mitchell & Ness sports apparel company for her own collection of the headgear. There are 17 different caps to choose from, each one highlighting the logo of an NBA team, along with custom Billie patches for each design. The caps are available starting Oct. 7 exclusively on the Complex app, Complex.com and MitchellandNess.com .

We're learning even more about who attended Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco. David DeLuise, who played Jerry Russo, the father of Selena's character Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, posted multiple photos of the celebration and wrote, "We had so much fun dancing the night away at my 'pretend daughter's' wedding. I'm so happy to now have a 'pretend son-in-law.' ... And hopefully one day I will be a pretend grandfather." He added that fellow Wizards stars Jennifer Stone and Mariah Canals-Barrera were also in attendance, and said that he got to spend time with fellow guest Taylor Swift, who he said he first met when Wizards was still on the air.

Speaking of Taylor, 50 Cent is getting a kick out of the fact that he's mentioned in the lyrics of her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Specifically, in the song "Ruin the Friendship," Taylor sings about dancing at the prom with a friend she regrets never dating. She sings, "As the 50 Cеnt song played/ Should've kissed you anyway." On Instagram, the rapper wrote, "s*** is popping right now, she shout me out, she don't shout you out. LOL THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS ONLY! ... I'm the only shout out on the whole album."

