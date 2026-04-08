Music notes: Beyoncé, Sam Smith and more

In honor of the 10th anniversary of Beyoncé's landmark album Lemonade, released in April 2016, the folks at Rockabye Baby have created a special release. Rockabye Baby creates lullaby versions of famous pop, rock and country songs, and on Friday it is releasing Lullaby Renditions of Beyoncé's Lemonade. It will feature every song on the record reimagined as a gentle instrumental lullaby. You can hear "Hold Up" now.

Sam Smith's collaboration with Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger," has reached 1 billion views on YouTube. It's Sam's fifth video to hit that milestone. Sam's other Billion Views Club videos include "Too Good at Goodbye," "Stay With Me" and "Not the Only One."

LISA has teamed up with EDM DJ and producer Anyma for a single and video called "Bad Angel." The song was released ahead of Anyma's Main Stage performance at Coachella on April 10 and 17, and LISA is expected to join him to give the song its live debut. The BLACKPINK member and actress says in a statement, "I've always loved EDM, so I've wanted to try something like this for a while. Anyma is so creative and has such a unique vision, so working with him was really fun."

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