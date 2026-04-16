Music notes: Ava Max, Meghan Trainor and more

Aaron Carter's mom, Jane Carter Schneck, has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in honor of her late son. The listing, which is attempting to raise $85,000, promises that all money donated will go toward the Walk of Fame fee to honor Aaron's legacy. The singer died in 2022 at age 34.

Ava Max is out with a new single called "Out Of Your Mind." She calls the song "my personal f u to people who want me to change and fit in a box to make someone comfortable and forget about my own dreams entirely."

Meghan Trainor has revealed the track list for her new album, Toy With Me. There are 14 tracks total, with titles like "Chef's Kiss," "Pink Cadillac," "Men's Tears" and "Delulu." The album drops April 24.

Jewel has released "Upon Meeting the Goddess of Love," a new single that gives fans a taste of her forthcoming acoustic collection, out later this year.

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