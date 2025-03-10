Music notes: Alex Warren, Chappell Roan and more

On Sunday night, Alex Warren became the first musical performer ever on Netflix's hit dating show Love Is Blind. He appeared on the reunion episode to perform his latest song, "Ordinary."

She's been a lawyer, a plumber and a construction worker -- now Chappell Roan is a dentist on the latest version of her upcoming single "The Giver." You can pre-order "The Dentist" edition of the song on hot pink 7-inch vinyl now at her online store. The song itself arrives March 13.

JENNIE and Dua Lipa have released the official music video for their collaboration "Handlebars," from JENNIE's new solo album Ruby. Dua and JENNIE's group BLACKPINK go way back -- she originally collaborated with the K-pop stars back in 2018 on a song called "Kiss and Make Up," from the deluxe edition of her self-titled debut album.

Lil Nas X is back with a new single, "DREAMBOY," which ushers in what his record label calls his DREAMBOY era. It comes ahead of another new song, "HOTBOX," out on Friday.

RAYE, Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue are among the artists that Britain's King Charles has selected for his Apple Music playlist, "The King's Music Room." The playlist is meant to celebrate the artists from the U.K. and the Commonwealth -- a collection of countries that are current and former territories of the British Empire. RAYE is from England, but her dad is from Ghana, which is a Commonwealth nation. Kylie is from Australia, also a Commonwealth nation. Beyoncé is obviously American, but Charles chose her because she performed at a 2003 benefit concert for his charity, the Prince's Trust. Other Commonwealth artists on the list include Jamaica's Bob Marley and Canada's Michael Bublé.

