Music notes: Alex Warren, Ed Sheeran and more

Alex Warren will perform on Monday night's American Music Awards, Billboard reports. This will be the singer's first awards show performance. Meanwhile, his hit "Ordinary" has just racked up a 10th week at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. If he can hang on for another week, he'll tie the current record for the longest-running #1 of the 2020s, which is held by Ed Sheeran's "Bad Habits."

And speaking of Ed, he's officially a Brooklynite. The singer bought a Brooklyn Heights condo for $12 million, according to The Real Deal, after previously renting a unit in the same waterfront building. The 3,400-square-foot apartment includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a terrace.

Camila Cabello is celebrating her 2017 song "Never Be the Same" hitting 1 billion streams on Spotify. She posted a video of herself singing a stripped down version of the track on piano, captioning it, "never be the same is my 4th song to hit a BILLION STREAMS !!!!!!! when i wrote this song it felt like my soul in musical form. yearning, dreaming, pining… lol i'm blown away and so grateful if my music has in any way resonated with you or been a soundtrack to a moment of our lives."

